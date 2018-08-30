Punjab information minister creates another controversy

LAHORE: The ‘controversy-friendly’ Punjab’s Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan left the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters red-faced as a video of him making vulgar remarks at a public gathering in Lahore surfaced on social media.



A notification issued by the Punjab government for removal of indecent signboards within and outside cinema halls. — Geo News

The PTI’s provincial minister issued irresponsible comments in foul language while advocating for a ban of ‘vulgar’ film posters outside cinemas and passed derogatory misogynistic remarks on female artists.



Several users, including PTI supporters, condemned the uncouth use of language in the gathering attended by women.



The Punjab minister created another controversy earlier after he was seen abusing a private TV channel’s technical staff in reaction to being asked by a talk show host over his controversial remarks in the past.



Senior PTI leader Aleem Khan condemned Chohan’s behaviour.



Chohan should not have said such things, Aleem said while adding that a complaint must have been lodged with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.



In a statement issued later in the day, Chohan said propaganda was being done against him and Prime Minister Imran Khan.