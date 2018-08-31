SC asks why DPO Gondal was transferred at 1am, summons Khawar Maneka

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the 'timing' of the transfer of Pakpattan District Police Officer Rizwan Gondal and summoned the former husband of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, Khawar Maneka, on September 3 (Monday).



A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a suo motu notice of the DPO's transfer following an alleged altercation with Maneka.

The IG Punjab, Sahiwal's regional police officer (RPO) and Pakpattan DPO appeared before the apex court.

As the hearing got under way, Justice Nisar observed, "What is this case? For the past five days, the whole nation has been discussing it."

During the hearing, DPO Gondal told the bench that he sent a WhatsApp message to IG Punjab detailing the events of the incident.

"On the day of the incident, I received a phone call instructing me to reach CM House by 10pm," he was quoted as saying.

"When I reached there, the Punjab CM introduced Ahsan Jameel as his brother," Gondal said.

"Ahsan Jameel asked me about the Maneka family and said there seems to be a conspiracy against them," Gondal told the court, adding that at 12:30am the RPO was informed about his transfer.

"Why was the DPO asked to visit Maneka's house to apologise and why was he transferred at 1am?" Justice Nisar questioned.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked, "We will not tolerate political interference or influence."

The CJP observed, "We will see how transfers are made through exerting pressure."

"I keep repeating this, we want an independent police force," he remarked, adding, "We can use Article 62(1)(f). If the transfer was made on the request of the chief minister or the person sitting next to him then this is not right."

The chief justice also inquired where Ahsan Jameel Gujjar and Khawar Maneka were.



The bench then ordered Khawar Maneka and Ahsan Jameel to appear before it by 4pm today. However, later it asked them to appear before the court on Monday instead.

The court also summoned Ibrahim Maneka, Ahsan Jameel, DIG Shehzada Sultan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's personal secretary, as well as his chief security officer for the hearing on Monday.

The IG Punjab was directed to ensure presence of aforementioned individuals.

The court also directed Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Gondal and the RPO to submit affidavits.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned till September 3 (Monday).

Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal arrives at SC. Photo: Geo News screengrab

On Thursday, the top court had summoned the Pakpattan DPO, Inspector General Punjab Police and the Regional Police Officer in personal capacity.

The inquiry officer was also summoned for the hearing along with his report on the matter.

According to an inquiry report forwarded to IG Punjab, Gondal was responsible for not conducting an inquiry against officers who misbehaved with Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Maneka.

The report stated that the DPO 'twisted' the matter and shared it on social media.

Reports of Gondal’s transfer sparked a controversy earlier this week, as speculation suggested that the police officer was transferred because of the August 23 altercation between the police and Maneka.

According to reports, police personnel under Gondal’s watch tried to stop Maneka at a checkpoint for speeding but he did not stop. The police then chased his vehicle and managed to intercept him.

The IG Punjab, soon after the reports, denied that Gondal was transferred under any pressure and said it was done due to his giving misleading statements about misbehaviour by police personnel with a citizen.