pakistan
Friday Aug 31 2018
Qaseem Saeed

Another boy electrocuted by high-tension wire in Karachi

Friday Aug 31, 2018

KARACHI: Another case of a child losing their arms due to electrocution has surfaced, a day after an eight-year-old boy had his arms amputated in a similar incident in the metropolis. 

Eleven-year-old Haris, a resident of Surjani Town, slipped and fell from the second floor of a madrassa. According to reports, he tried to lessen the impact of his fall by holding on to a low-hanging high tension wire, which electrocuted him.

Both of his arms were badly burnt as a result, and had to be amputated.

The grieving father of the boy has registered a case against K-Electric, the city's sole power supplier, as the family awaits action against those responsible. 

Family of Karachi minor who was electrocuted, lost limbs to pursue legal action

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail took notice of the incident

This is the second such case to have emerged within the span of a week. On Thursday, eight-year-old Umer of Karachi’s Ahsanabad area was electrocuted when a loose wire fell on him. He was playing in the street on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha when the tragedy struck. 

Umer, who was rushed to Civil Hospital in a critical condition, had to have both of his arms amputated. 

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took notice of the incident, whereas K-Electric expressed grief to the family. 

