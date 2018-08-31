Another boy electrocuted by high-tension wire in Karachi

KARACHI: Another case of a child losing their arms due to electrocution has surfaced, a day after an eight-year-old boy had his arms amputated in a similar incident in the metropolis.



Eleven-year-old Haris, a resident of Surjani Town, slipped and fell from the second floor of a madrassa. According to reports, he tried to lessen the impact of his fall by holding on to a low-hanging high tension wire, which electrocuted him.

Both of his arms were badly burnt as a result, and had to be amputated.

The grieving father of the boy has registered a case against K-Electric, the city's sole power supplier, as the family awaits action against those responsible.

This is the second such case to have emerged within the span of a week. On Thursday, eight-year-old Umer of Karachi’s Ahsanabad area was electrocuted when a loose wire fell on him. He was playing in the street on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha when the tragedy struck.

Umer, who was rushed to Civil Hospital in a critical condition, had to have both of his arms amputated.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took notice of the incident, whereas K-Electric expressed grief to the family.