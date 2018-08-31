Iranian FM, PM Imran meet to discuss bilateral ties, regional security

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday to discuss matters related to Pak-Iran ties and regional security.



The Iranian FM congratulated PM Imran on the election-win and extended an invitation to attend the Asian Cooperation Dialogue Summit on behalf of the Iranian president.

On the occasion, Imran Khan said that Iran and Pakistan enjoy historical and religious ties.

PM Imran said that the people of both the counties need to extend cooperation in different fields.

PM Imran Khan added that Pakistan wishes for stability in the region.

Army chief, Iranian foreign minister discuss regional security

Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier on Friday.



The military's media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the Iranian foreign minister called on the army chief at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

General Bajwa and Zarif discussed regional security and matters of mutual interest, it added.

The Iranian foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region, ISPR added.

Pakistan is taking sincere steps for peace and stability in the region, Zarif was further quoted as saying.

Zarif, Qureshi discuss regional peace, stability

Earlier today, Zarif called on his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday, the Foreign Office said.



Zarif and FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed ways to enhance cooperation and strengthen relations between the two countries, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

The two dignitaries discussed regional peace and stability. Zarif also conveyed best wishes from the Iranian leadership to the new Pakistani government under Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Foreign Minister Zarif arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a two-day visit, the first foreign dignitary to visit the country since the new government took over. He was received by high-level Pakistani officials upon his arrival.



Earlier today, Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kazuyuki Nakane called on his Pakistani counterpart Qureshi. During the meeting, the two dignitaries discussed areas of cooperation including trade, investment, human resource development, and science and technology.