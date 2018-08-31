IHC summons reply from federal govt over Saeed Ahmed's removal as NBP president

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought a reply from the federal government over the removal of Saeed Ahmed from the post of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president.

The federal cabinet, during its last meeting, had given approval for removal of Ahmed as chief of NBP over allegations of money laundering.

A day earlier, Ahmed challenged the government's decision in the IHC.

Justice Athar Minallah took up the former NBP president’s petition today and after a brief hearing issued notices to the respondents.

Notices have been issued to prime minister’s principal secretary, finance secretary, secretary cabinet division, State Bank governor, board of directors of National Bank and the attorney general of Pakistan.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah questioned, “Were orders given for removal of others as well or only Ahmed?”

To this, the counsel responded, “An order was only given for the removal of Ahmed but the appointment of a new NBP president has been approved by the federal cabinet and a press clipping of that is available.”

Justice Minallah then remarked, “Orders cannot be issued through newspaper clippings.”

The hearing of the case was then adjourned till September 10.

Ahmed in his petition said that he was a contract employee and never violated rules and regulations, neither was any departmental inquiry pending against him.

He further stated in the petition that neither any charge was framed against him, nor was he served any show-cause notice, maintaining that suspending him without listening to his stance was illegal.

The petition requested the court to declare the notification of his suspension null and void, and allow him to continue working as National Bank president until January 2019.