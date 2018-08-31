CEC directs to ensure secrecy of ballot in presidential election

Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sardar Raza Khan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sardar Raza Khan has directed presiding officers to ensure secrecy of ballot in presidential election.

No member of the National Assembly (NA), Senate or the provincial assemblies will be allowed to carry their phones or any other electronic devices into the premises, the instructions stated.

No photos should be taken and those voting should maintain secrecy, he said.

A total of 706 votes will be cast, with 342 MNA's and 104 senators voting, while the provincial assemblies will have 65 votes each.

Ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has nominated Dr Arif Alvi as its presidential candidate while the Pakistan Peoples Party has named Aitzaz Ahsan as its candidate.

Meanwhile, the other opposition parties have fielded Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief as their presidential candidate.



Presidential election will be held on September 4 to replace incumbent President Mamnoon Hussain, who will complete his five-year tenure.



The president will be elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, NA, and the four provincial assemblies.

Voting is held through a secret ballot..