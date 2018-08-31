Kasur teenager critically injured after 'failed rape attempt'

LAHORE: A teenaged boy survived an alleged rape attempt and was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition after sustaining knife wounds to his neck in Kasur.

The fourteen-year-old was immediately admitted to General Hospital Lahore as he sustained critical neck injuries, said survivor's father.

The father said that his son received critical injuries from the knife attack as suspects failed in their nefarious attempt.

Kasur Police B division said that they have received complaints against Naeem aka Kaali and Saleem. Both the suspects are on the run.



This incident becomes the latest in a string of child sexual abuse cases that have shaken the country lately.



Earlier this year, the death of Zainab Ansari, a seven-year-old who was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4, 2018, and found from a garbage heap, five days later, on January 9.



On January 23, the authorities claimed to have nabbed Imran, said to be a serial killer involved in other such crimes, through a DNA match.

The ATC conducted the trial inside the Kot Lakhpat Jail and concluded proceedings a week after the suspect's indictment, as per the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

On February 17, Imran was sentenced to death for kidnapping, rape, murder and under Section 7-ATA. He had confessed to his crime in court on the day of his indictment.

On In June 12, the Supreme Court dismissed Imran's appeal after a similar dismissal by the LHC. He is yet to seek pardon from the president of Pakistan.