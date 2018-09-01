Google honours Fatima Surayya Bajia on 88th birthday

KARACHI: Internet search giant Google changed its logo to a doodle of famed novelist and playwright Fatima Surayya Bajia, the sister of comedian and author Anwar Maqsood, on her 88th birthday, which falls on September 1.



Alphabet Inc's Google often commemorates notable personalities and occasions with special logos called 'Doodles', which can be accessed here. It has previously paid tribute to legendary musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, pop queen Nazia Hassan, philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, and Shehenshah-e Ghazl Mehdi Hassan on their birthdays.

Bajia, who was born in the Indian Hyderabad in September 1930, immigrated to Pakistan alongside her family after the partition of the sub-continent in 1947.



Despite the lack of a proper degree, she extensively studied Arabic, Persian, English, and Urdu literature and history, while, at the same time, looking after her younger siblings after their father and grandfather passed away.

Bajia was awarded multiple accolades, including Pakistan's Pride of Performance Award for her services to the country's performing arts. She was awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2012 by the President.

She brought up her siblings in a motherly fashion and made sure they received a good education. Almost all of them carved their own identities successfully in various fields of art and culture.



Her sister Zehra Nigah is a relatively well-known poet, while another sister, Zubaida Tariq, who passed away earlier this year, was a cooking expert. Her brother, Anwar Maqsood, is a legendary satirist.

Bajia passed away on February 10, 2016, at 85.

