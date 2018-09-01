CAA grants Shaheen Air permission to operate Hajj flights

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday granted permission to Shaheen Air International to operate flights from Saudi Arabia as part of its Hajj operation.



A day earlier, 350 pilgrims were stranded at Madina airport as CAA refused to extend the airline's regular public transport licence.

The CAA in a statement on Friday asked the airline to instead arrange flights of alternative airlines for the return of pilgrims.

The aviation authority said the public transport licence — which is renewed every three months — expired on August 30. "There is no aircraft available on the airline's inventory," it added.

CAA also said that the airline has outstanding dues of Rs1.4 billion and legal action is being taken against it.

Further, the authority advised passengers to remain cautious in their dealings with the airline.



Following this, a Shaheen Air spokesperson said they had to cancel a scheduled flight to bring back Hajj pilgrims.

CAA had ensured earlier that no hurdle will come in bringing back pilgrims, the spokesperson added.

