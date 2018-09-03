IG Sindh takes notice of Nawabshah university student's alleged harassment

Farzana Jamali, a final year student of English at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University. Photo: Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi on Monday took notice of the alleged harassment of a student of Nawabshah's Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University by her professor.

The Sindh IG has summoned a detailed report from deputy inspector general (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad.

A day earlier, Farzana Jamali, a final year student of English at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, addressed a press conference and accused the head of her department, Professor Amir Ali Khattak, of harassing her for the past five months.

Further, the student said that when she told her father about the harassment she was facing, he tried to meet the vice chancellor but at first he refused to.

Later when the vice chancellor agreed to meet, he told her father to bury the issue, she said during her press conference, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

She further alleged her father was arrested after he complained to the vice chancellor.

Demanding justice, Jamali said, My education record is excellent and I was among 10 out of 43 students who passed their FPSC screening test.

“Why is this happening with me?” she asked.

Further, she questioned, Why has a false FIR been registered against my father?

After her video went viral, the IG Sindh took notice and summoned a report from DIG Shaheed Benazirabad.

Meanwhile, a university spokesperson said a three-member committee has been formed to probe the allegations.

