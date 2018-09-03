Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 03 2018
Misbah seeks better facilities for first-class cricket

Monday Sep 03, 2018

LAHORE: Former skipper, Misbah-ul-Haq has sought better on and off field facilities during first-class cricket matches in Pakistan.

Misbah brought the issue of inadequate facilities during first-class matches to light when he posted a video of a dressing room being used the match between SNGPL and Lahore Whites.

“I think players deserve better than this. Outfield and pitch is also not encouraging for cricket,” Misbah tweeted with the video.

According to Misbah, it is essential for the Pakistan Cricket Board to take notice of this situation if the standard of first-class cricket in the country is to improve. 

