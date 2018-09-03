No trace of alcohol in Sharjeel Memon's blood, bottles contained oil and honey

KARACHI: A test report has revealed that no trace of alcohol was found in the blood samples of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon.



Memon’s blood samples were sent to two hospitals for testing after Chief of Justice of Pakistan in a surprise visit found bottles allegedly containing alcohol in his hospital room.

The blood samples did not contain traces of plasma alcohol and ethanol, mentioned the report.

Three other test reports were also found out to be normal, it was learnt.

Earlier, it was said that Sharjeel Memon's blood tests report will be forwarded to the apex court.

Note in report states not meant for ‘legal testing’



A note in the medical report of the PPP leader clearly stated that it is not for legal testing and it cannot be used for any other purpose apart from medical reasons.

Due to the note, the report is no longer admissible to the Supreme Court.

Hospital sources said that the report stating the note clearly meant that the test was not done upon court orders.

Hospital sources further said that the test done upon court orders includes a detailed report.

Bottles did not contain alcohol

A report by Chief Chemical Examiner, Dr Zahid Ansari states that the bottles recovered from Memon’s room did not contain alcohol.

During the CJP's visit, three bottles were found in the room.

According to the report, one of the bottles contained honey and the other cooking oil.

Tests done after 24 hours not reliable, medical experts opine

Medical experts gave their opinion on the matter, saying that traces of Alcohol are hard to be found after 24 hours of consumption.

Medical experts said that the tests done on the blood samples of Sharjeel Memon were of a short-time span.

The experts said that there are better tests present with more accurate results to gauge if a person consumes Alcohol or not.

On Sunday, an investigation team was formed to probe the discovery of liquor bottles from the room of a hospital where Sharjeel Inam Memon was under treatment.

A day earlier, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar paid a surprise visit to the hospital in Karachi's Clifton vicinity. During his visit, the top judge discovered alcohol bottles, drugs, and cigarettes in Memon's room.

Following the raid and examination, Memon was shifted to Central Prison Karachi. His blood samples were also taken, while the room was sealed.

The CJP, while responding to a question about his visit, said that he went ‘to a sub-jail not a hospital’.