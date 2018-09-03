SHC accepts Anwar Majeed's plea against FIA in Rs41bn money laundering case

Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Ali Zardari, in his petition alleged that the FIA is harassing him. — Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday accepted plea of Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed, close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, against the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Rs41 billion money laundering case.



Majeed in his petition alleged that the FIA was harassing him requesting the court to stop the agency from doing so.

He also requested the court to summon complete record of cases registered against him. The SHC has issued notice to the FIA for September 24.

Anwar, a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, and his son were arrested on August 15 in connection to a case pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts. The father-son duo is currently in jail on judicial remand.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was also arrested in July this year in connection with the probe.

Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources. The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.

Previously the amount laundered from these fictitious accounts was said to be Rs32 billion, however, FIA officials said late last month they found at least 15 more suspicious bank accounts, four of which have been confirmed as fake. A total of Rs6 billion were laundered via these four fake or ‘benami’ accounts.

After the disclosure, the total amount of money laundered via fake bank accounts climbed to Rs41 billion.