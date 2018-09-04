Mian Sb has never sat on opposition benches: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that Mian Sb never sat on the opposition benches.



The former president’s comment came in response to a question as he arrived at the Parliament House to cast his vote for the country’s 13th presidential election.

When asked for his opinion on PML-N leaders’ statements that he divided the opposition, Zardari expressed shock and asked, “I divided the opposition?”

“Why not say that Mian Sb has never sat on opposition benches,” he added.

Zardari also said Prime Minister Imran Khan should meet US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo during his visit to Pakistan this week.

The PPP and PML-N had been at loggerheads over fielding Aitzaz Ahsan as the opposition’s joint presidential candidate.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) officially nominated Arif Alvi, while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) named Aitzaz Ahsan as its presidential candidate.

The third contender, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, is the joint candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), Awami National Party (ANP), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and National Party.