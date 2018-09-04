Zardari will be responsible if Alvi elected president: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique on Tuesday said former president Asif Ali Zardari will be responsible if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Dr Arif Alvi is elected as president.



Speaking to the media outside Punjab Assembly before casting his vote for Pakistan’s 13th presidential election, the former railways minister criticised PPP for nominating Aitzaz Ahsan as its presidential candidate.

“Zardari knew that he was nominating a candidate that was not acceptable to us,” Rafique said.

“The former president will be responsible if Alvi is elected president,” he added.

Speaking about the PTI presidential candidate, the PML-N leader said, “Alvi is a good man and I respect him but Zardari’s behaviour is unacceptable.”

The former railways minister further shared, “During a meeting of the grand alliance of opposition parties it was decided that a presidential candidate will be fielded from PML-N as we have more seats.”

“We had a chance to expose rigging in the polls but it was ruined,” he added.

Rafique further said, “There was a time when Prime Minister Imran Khan used to say that PPP is PML-N’s friendly opposition and today PPP has become a friendly opposition.”

The PPP and PML-N had been at loggerheads over fielding Aitzaz Ahsan as the opposition’s joint presidential candidate.