Sharjeel Memon case: Content of recovered bottles checked without lab apparatus

KARACHI: The content of bottles recovered from PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon’s hospital room was checked without proper laboratory apparatus during a chemical examination on Tuesday.



CCTV footage of the chemical examination obtained by Geo News shows doctors and staff of the Sindh government examining the content of recovered bottles by pouring in on their hands, instead of placing it in test tubes and passing it through chemical tests.

According to the chemical examiner of Sindh government, one bottle had honey while the other had olive oil.

The investigation officer of the case was also present at Sindh Services Hospital where the chemical examination took place.

A few days back, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar paid a surprise visit to hospitals in Karachi where high-profile political prisoners were under treatment. Justice Nisar also went to Ziauddin Hospital where Memon was shifted from jail. During the visit, the CJP found alcohol bottles in the room, following which police raided the hospital and claimed of recovering the bottles.

However, later it was said that bottles recovered from Memon’s room did not contain alcohol but had honey and olive oil instead.