Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur accuses PTI MNA of interference in matters

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Nasrullah Dreshak of interfering in administrative issues, it emerged on Tuesday.



DC Rajanpur said that undue pressure was being put for recruitment in treasury department and border-military police.

He alleged that PTI MNA Dreshak has ordered that no posting or transfer should be done in his constituency without his consent.

DC Rajanpur said that he has written a letter to commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has also taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from the chief secretary Punjab.