Federal cabinet forms task force to bring money illegally stashed abroad

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Wednesday decided to establish task forces to bring back money illegally stashed abroad and also to improve the education system.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet at the PM House.



The cabinet reviewed an eight-point agenda and important decisions were taken during the meeting.

Following the meeting, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry held a press conference detailing the 8-point agenda.

Task force to bring back money illegally stashed abroad

Chaudhry announced that the cabinet has decided to establish a task force to bring back money which has been illegally stashed abroad. A unit has been established at the PM House to overlook the process of bringing back money from abroad.

The task force will submit a report to the prime minister and Supreme Court every two weeks.

Chaudhry announced a reward of Rs20 million for anyone who identifies a Pakistani illegally owning property worth Rs1 billion abroad.

Names of whistle-blowers will not be disclosed, Barrister Shahzad Akbar added.

Task force to improve quality of education

Further, Chauhdry said the cabinet has also decided to establish a task force to improve the education system.

The task force will be under the chairmanship of Minister of Federal Education and Heritage Shafqat Mehemood.

Chaudhry assured that private school fee will be reduced and provincial governments will be asked to streamline it.

He also said that basic education will be provided in madrassahs and all schools, including madrassahs, will follow the same curriculum.

The cabinet also decided to give provincial governments stake in formulation of curriculum.

PM Imran has also given approval to ban physical punishments in schools, Chaudhry added.

Measures to be taken to safeguard rights of children

Approval was given for measures to be taken to safeguard the rights of children and ensure that there is no child labour or incidents of abuse of children

Discretionary funds of ministries, divisions abolished

The information minister further announced that the cabinet gave approval to abolish discretionary funds of ministries and divisions.

Discretionary funds worth Rs80 billion have been abolished, he said and added that this money will go back to the Parliament.

Notice taken of delay in completion of Tarbela Dam

PM has taken notice of the loss in national exchequer owing to the delay in completion of Tarbela Dam project

Measures for overseas Pakistanis

The information minister further said that the cabinet has decided to take measures to improve relations with overseas Pakistanis.