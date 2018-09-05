ANP candidate among two shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A candidate of Awami National Party (ANP) for the forthcoming by-election was among two people shot dead in a targeted attack in Peshawar on Wednesday, police said.



According to police, ANP candidate Ibrar Khalil was on his way back home after attending a funeral, when he was shot dead in Tehkal area.

Armed men riding on a motorbike fired shots at Khalil, leaving him and his nephew dead on the spot.

Police said they found eight casings of Kalashnikov bullets from the site of the incident.

Khalil was contesting the by-polls from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly constituency PK-74.