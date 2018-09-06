Great nations never forget their martyrs: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday took to social media to express gratitude to martyrs.



In a tweet on his official account, DG ISPR wrote, "It’s Defence and Martyrs Day today. Let’s visit homes of our martyrs. Let’s salute them and their great families."

The spokesperson of the military's media wing further wrote, "Let’s thank them for their great sacrifices for our country. Great nations never forget their martyrs; we are a great nation."

The nation is celebrating Defence and Martyrs Day on Thursday to pay tribute to martyrs on the 53rd anniversary of the 1965 war.

The day dawned with a thirty-one gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one gun salute in provincial capitals.

Celebrations have been scheduled across the country to mark the day with the main event to be held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi which will be attended by Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the chief guest. The ceremony will be held at 8pm.

A change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi and at Allama Iqbal's in Lahore.