WASHINGTON: Pakistan's top diplomat in the US said Thursday night he respected the martyrs who laid down their lives for "our beloved nation".

At an event held in light of Pakistan's Defence Day, Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, the Pakistani Ambassador to the United States, paid tribute to the nation's martyrs, especially those who fought in the 1965 war.



The armed forces of Pakistan, as well as the people, have offered many sacrifices in the war on terror, he added.