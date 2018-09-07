Sindh Governor House opens doors to public

KARACHI: The Sindh Governor House opened its door for citizens on Friday.



Tight security arrangements have been made in this regard. Speaking to the media, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said a complaint cell will be created at Gate Number 4 of the Governor House. "During the week, for a day I will monitor the cell," he said.

"All political parties must join hands to work for the betterment of Karachi," said Ismail. He further added that Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon visit Karachi and that development projects under way in the metropolis will soon be completed.

The public has been allowed to walk in the spacious garden and permitted to enter the historic building.



Some parts of the premises, including the garden, will be accessible for citizens between 6am and 10am from Monday through Friday. On Sundays, citizens will also be able to visit the premises between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

A day earlier, Governor Ismail had announced to open the gates of the official residence to the public from September 7 (today).

“The building of Governor House is historic and it has rare artefacts,” he had told the media. He further said that after taking charge of his position, he has been using only two rooms of the official residence and only one government vehicle unlike the protocol of previous governors which included 40 cars.

The Sindh governor said the public would be allowed to enter the premises from Gate 1 after formal identification.

Following the win in the recent general election, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said it would take austerity measures to curb excessive expenditures and promised to end the VVIP culture of government functionaries.



The party’s nominated governors in Sindh and Punjab, Ismail and Chaudhry Sarwar, have also promised to use the minimum resources for themselves from the government expenditure.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, after taking the oath, did not shift to the PM House but rather chose to settle in the Military Secretary’s residence.