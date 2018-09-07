Federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema’s portfolio changed

Tariq Bashir Cheema. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The portfolio of federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema was changed late Thursday.



Cheema, who was appointed Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) when Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet took oath on August 20, has now been given the Ministry of Housing and Works.

A notification in this regard has also been issued.

According to sources, Cheema had expressed reservations over being appointed SAFRON minister owing to which his portfolio has been changed.

PM Imran's 21-strong cabinet includes 16 federal ministers and five advisers.

The ministers inducted into PM Imran's cabinet include Mohammad Farogh Naseem (Minister of Law and Justice); Pervez Khattak (Minister of Defence); Shah Mehmood Qureshi (Minister of Foreign Affairs); Asad Umar (Minister of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs); Shiekh Rashid Ahmed (Minister for Railways); Zubaida Jalal (Minister of Defence Production); Fawad Chaudhry (Minister of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage); Fahmida Mirza (Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination); Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication); Shireen Mazari (Minister of Human Rights); Shafqat Mahmood (Minister of Federal Education and Heritage); Aamir Mehmood Kiyani (Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination); Noor-ul-Haq Qadri (Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony); Ghulam Sarwar Khan (Minister of Petroleum Division); and Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar (Minister for Water Resources).