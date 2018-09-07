Can't connect right now! retry
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Hayat calls on PM

Friday Sep 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Hayat in the federal capital. 

The duties of armed forces were discussed in the meeting which was held at the Prime Minister House.  

CM Punjab meets Lahore Corps Commander 

In Lahore, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar met with Corps Commander Lt Gen Amir Riaz.

They two leaders exchanged views on the overall security situation in the province. 

 Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar met with Corps Commander Lt Gen Amir Riaz on Friday, September 7, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab
 

On August 27, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran at the PM House. The two dignitaries expressed resolve to continue efforts for enduring peace and stability in the country.

They also exchanged views on the overall security situation in the region.

