Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 07 2018
By
Web Desk

Accountability court issues summons for ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Friday issued a summons for former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

A day earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi filed a reference against the former premier over the misuse of authority.

The court ordered Gilani to appear before it on September 26.

Notices have also been issued to six others accused in the case.

NAB files reference against former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani

Reference has been filed against the former premier over misuse of authority

NAB in its notification had said that former information secretary Farooq, former public information officer Saleem, Hassan Sheikhoo, Hanif and Riaz are co-accused in the case.

According to NAB, the accused ran an illegal marketing campaign for Universal Services Fund.

The national exchequer suffered a loss of Rs128 million owing to the actions of the accused, the NAB notification had further said.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM