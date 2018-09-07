Accountability court issues summons for ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Friday issued a summons for former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.



A day earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi filed a reference against the former premier over the misuse of authority.

The court ordered Gilani to appear before it on September 26.

Notices have also been issued to six others accused in the case.

NAB in its notification had said that former information secretary Farooq, former public information officer Saleem, Hassan Sheikhoo, Hanif and Riaz are co-accused in the case.



According to NAB, the accused ran an illegal marketing campaign for Universal Services Fund.

The national exchequer suffered a loss of Rs128 million owing to the actions of the accused, the NAB notification had further said.