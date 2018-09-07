AJK president inducts PMSS Kashmir in maritime agency fleet

KARACHI: Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Friday inducted Pakistan Maritime Security Ship (PMSS) Kashmir into Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) fleet at a ceremony held in Karachi.



On his arrival, a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented the Guard of Honour to President Masood Khan. On the occasion, the AJK president conveyed his deepest gratitude for naming the vessel as PMSS Kashmir.

He said that this symbolises the principled and shared aspirations of PMSA and the Pakistani nation as a whole by recognising the epic and heroic struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the realisation of their right to self-determination, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

“By doing so, you honour the people of Jammu and Kashmir, whose most resonating slogan over the past seven decades has been 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan (Kashmir will become Pakistan)'; and more recently, from across the Line of Control, 'Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Humara Hay (We are Pakistani; Pakistan is ours)',” Khan said.

This flagship vessel, he said, would be a symbol of peace for the region and an emblem of liberty which keep the flag of Pakistan high, with pride, across seas and oceans.

The state-of-the-art vessel is equipped with modern navigation and surveillance equipment, weapons and sensors, making it fully ready to undertake law enforcement operations within Pakistan’s waters, he said.

The AJK president, while highlighting the importance of maritime trade, said that with the completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor our ports and shipping lanes will witness an exponential increase in economic and commercial activity, making Pakistan a focal point for transit trade activity in the region.

He said that Pakistan has a coastline of 1,046 kilometres along the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman, and the recent increase in Pakistan’s sea limits from 200 nautical miles to 350 nautical miles has added 50,000 square kilometres to Pakistan’s seabed territory.

Khan said that the exploitation of hydrocarbons, minerals, and rich marine biological resources within our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) would directly contribute to the economic development of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is already a seafaring nation and 95 per cent of its trade is seaborne, and therefore, maritime security has become an absolute imperative in the face of existing and new challenges and threats.

The AJK president said that preparedness for maritime security will therefore not be limited to anti-piracy operations and security of sea lanes, but it will also encompass protection of strategic assets.

In this context, he said, the PMSA will beef up Pakistan’s capabilities to defend the country, protect maritime zones, save lives, and safeguard the maritime environment.

On this occasion, Khan also thanked Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Naval Staff, for establishing Pakistan Navy Recruiting Centre in Muzaffarabad, helping enable young men and women from Azad Kashmir to join Pakistan Navy.

He then formally inducted PMSS Kashmir and was also given a detailed tour of the ship by the commanding officer.

During his visit aboard the ship, the AJK president interacted with the crew and was given a tour of the bridge and wardrooms. He was also informed of the advanced navigation and surveillance systems installed in the ship.

The event was also attended by Defence Secretary Lt. General (retd) Ikram Ul Haque, Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, Director General (DG) PMSA Rear Admiral Zaka Ur Rehman and other senior officers.