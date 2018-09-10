CJP addresses full court reference as new judicial year commences

ISLAMABAD: As the new judicial year commenced on Monday Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib said the Supreme Court’s main task is to draw the government’s attention to the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam.



While addressing a full court reference on the occasion, the chief justice appreciated the enthusiasm showed by the public over donating funds for the dam.

He said there was a need for the judiciary to aim higher in order to achieve bigger in the new judicial year.

At present, the chief justice added, Pakistan has deviated from the vision of its founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah as injustice and bad governance has plagued the society.

In order for justice to be served to the people, supremacy of law and transparency is key, Justice Nisar further said.

About the number of cases in the Supreme Court, the chief justice said numerous national and human rights issues were heard in the previous judicial year. He added that this year the rate of disposal was higher than the last five years, but the number of pending cases nevertheless increased slightly.