PM Imran takes ownership of 5 million housing programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on the formulation of a road-map for construction of five million houses across the country.



During the meeting it was decided that PM Imran will take ownership of the initiative in order to ensure smooth implementation and remove any administrative bottlenecks.

“Provision of five million houses equipped with all basic facilities, and regularisation of slums is the foremost priority of the government and a part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s manifesto,” PM Imran said.

PM Imran further said, “Construction of the affordable housing initiative would not only provide shelter to the homeless but would generate huge economic activity by providing millions of jobs and will boost all linked industries of the housing sector.”

He continued, “Besides the availability of vast state lands across the country, utilisation of prime lands of the state guest houses and other government owned accommodations/properties in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone could generate billions of rupees for the five million housing programme.”

PM Imran also directed the committee to finalise its recommendations regarding formulation of a comprehensive plan of action with delineated timelines within two weeks for early roll out of the housing programme.

Earlier, the secretary housing briefed the premier about the current situation vis-à-vis the annual demand and shortfall in the housing sector.

He also identified various options regarding ensuring availability of land, raising required finances through different modes and undertaking administrative and legal measures needed to encourage private sector and foreign investors towards the initiative.