COAS confirms death sentences of 13 hardcore terrorists: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed on Monday death sentences awarded to 13 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, attacking armed forces/ Law Enforcement Agencies, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians, the ISPR press release said.



According to army’s media cell, the suspects were involved in killing of 202 persons including 151 civilians, 51 armed forces/Frontier Constabulary/ police officials and injuring 249 others.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession, the ISPR statement said.

The army’s media wing said that these convicts were tried by special military courts and seven convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

The details of convicts are given below:

1. Munir Rehman S/O Fazal Rehman

The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He abetted terrorist Muslim Khan, a suicide bomber, in attacking Qoumi Lashker Jirga at Orakzai Agency, which resulted in death of 114 civilians. He was also involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which caused death of six soldiers and injuries to nine others. The convict confessed his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

2. Muhammad Bashir S/O Abdul Rashid

The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking the house of Senator Moulana Atta Ur Rehman, at Dera Ismail Khan. He also abetted terrorist Sadiq Ullah, a suicide bomber, in attacking the residence of Rasheed Akbar Niwani, a member of National Assembly, which resulted in death of 21 civilians and injuries to 59 others. Moreover, he was involved in causing death of Moulana Nazir Hussain Naqvi, four other civilians and wounded another. The convict confessed his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

3. Hafiz Abdullah S/O Muhammad Iqbal

The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking LEAs personnel, which resulted in the death of Lieutenant Colonel Anwar Abbas along with three soldiers and injuries to 15 others. The convict confessed his offence before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

4. Bakht Ullah Khan S/O Ajmal Khan

The convict was a member of a banned organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces personnel, which resulted in death of Havildar Ghulam Yasin, Havildar Syed Ali Ahmed Shah, Havildar Muhammad Ali along with 14 soldiers and injuries to 39 others. The convict confessed his offence before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

5. Shah Khan S/O Abdul Badshah

The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking LEAs men, which resulted in death of Havildar Noor Must, Havildar Wali Dino along with seven soldiers and injuries to 86 others. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

6. Muhammad Sohail Khan S/O Raza Khan

The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in a suicidal attack at Kohat Tunnel, which resulted in death of five civilians and injuries to 15 others. He also murdered civilian Naveed ur Rehman. The convict confessed to his offences before the judge and the trial court. He was given death sentence.

7. Daud Shah S/O Mian Gul Zada

The convict was a member of proscribed a organisation. He was involved in killing of an innocent civilian and attacking soldiers, which resulted in death of Havildar Muhammad Naseer, Havildar Muhammad Qayyum Ahmad along with three soldiers and injuries to four others. He was also found in possession of a firearm. The convict confessed to his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

8. Muhammad Munir S/O Syed Badshah

The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking LEAs men, which resulted in death of Police Constable Khursheed Khan, Constable Enayat Khan, Constable Moein Khan along with two other officials and injuries to 12 others. The convict confessed his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

9. Habib Ullah S/O Muhammad Amin

The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in destruction of Government Girls Primary School, Zangi (Swat) and attacking Armed Forces men, which resulted in death of a soldier and injuries to three others. He was also found in possession of explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was given death sentence.

10. Muhammad Asif S/O Inayat Ur Rehman

The convict was a member of a banned organisation. He was involved in killing of two innocent civilians and attacking LEA men, which resulted in death of Head Constable Shaheen Islam and injuries to another police official. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

11. Gul Shah S/O Ghuncha Gul

The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in causing death of an innocent civilian and attacking soldiers, which resulted in injuries to five soldiers. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

12. Jalal Hussain S/O Sher Afzal Khan

The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces/ LEAs personnel, which resulted in death of two soldiers. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

13. Ali Sher S/O Rahamdal Khan

The convict was a member of a banned organisation. He was involved in destruction of Government Primary School, Langar (Swat) and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of a soldier. He was also found in possession of fire-arm and explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was given death sentence.