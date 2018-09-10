Muharram moon not sighted, Youm-e-Ashur on Sep 21

The ruet-e-hilal committees did not receive any testimony of moon sighting in any part of the country on Monday. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: The moon of the month of Muharram could not be sighted in Pakistan on Monday, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced, saying that Youm-e-Ashur will be observed on September 21.



Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman presided over a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Karachi on Monday.

The meeting had officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Pakistan Meteorological Department, and members of zonal moon sighting committees.

Apart from this, zonal committees also met at their respective headquarters. The committees did not receive any testimony of moon sighting in any part of the country.

After the moon could not be sighted on Monday, the 1st of Muharram will fall on Wednesday, Sep 12,

Subsequently, the 10th of Muharram will fall on Friday, Sep 21.