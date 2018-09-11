70th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

The 70th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed today with due solemnity and reverence.



Prayers were held at Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum to pay respects to Jinnah.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar also visited Quaid's masoleum and offered prayers. Speaking to the media, Akhtar said that the great leader's vision must be taken forward.

People from different walks of life visited the mausoleum to lay floral wreaths and offer prayers.



Several public and private organizations and educational institutions held functions to highlight different aspects of the life of Quaid-e-Azam, who united the Muslims of the Subcontinent for acquiring a separate homeland.

Television channels aired special programmes to pay homage to the great leader.