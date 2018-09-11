Six new cabinet members sworn in

ISLAMABAD: Six new ministers were sworn in to the cabinet on Tuesday.



President Arif Alvi administered the oath to the three federal and three state ministers at a ceremony at the President House.

Umar Ayub Khan, Ali Muhammad Khan Mehar and Syed Ali Haider Zaidi took the oath as new federal ministers.

While, Muhammad Shabir Ali, Murad Saeed and Muhammad Hammad Azhar have been inducted as state ministers.

The portfolios of the new federal and state ministers will be announced later.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, members of the federal cabinet and senior government officials.

A day earlier, the oath-taking ceremony was postponed owing to the non-availability of guests on a short notice.



On August 20, PM Imran’s 21-member cabinet, including 16 ministers and five advisers, had taken oath.



Later, Shehryar Khan Afridi was appointed as minister of state for interior.