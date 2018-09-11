Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 11 2018
Nawaz, Maryam to be granted parole for Begum Kulsoom’s funeral, burial

Tuesday Sep 11, 2018

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law, Captain (retd) Safdar will be granted parole for Begum Kulsoom's funeral, said sources at the Interior Ministry on Tuesday.

The three will be granted parole from the time of Begum Kulsoom’s funeral prayers till her burial, the sources said.

A request is necessary for parole to be granted, they added. 

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's wife, Begum Kulsoom, passed away in London earlier today.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passes away

Shehbaz Sharif confirms that former premier Nawaz Sharif's wife has passed away

According to sources, the Sharif family has decided to bring back Begum Kulsoom's body to Pakistan.

"She will be laid to rest in Pakistan," the family sources said.

Begum Kulsoom was under treatment at London’s Harley Street Clinic since June 2017.

She was placed on life support last night as her health deteriorated.

Begum Kulsoom was diagnosed with lymphoma (throat) cancer in August 2017. 

