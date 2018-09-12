Extremely painful that I wasn't by mother's side during her last moments: Maryam

KARACHI/NUR KHAN AIRBASE: Former first daughter Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday night said she was "deeply saddened" that she was unable to be by the bedside of her ailing mother, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, during her last moments.



Speaking to Geo News before she was flown off from Rawalpindi to Lahore's Jati Umra for her mother's funeral, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said: "It has been extremely difficult since I have learnt of my mother's death.



"It is extremely painful that I wasn't by my mother's side as she breathed her last," she added. "I am deeply saddened."

Maryam, the daughter of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, also appealed to the Pakistani people to pray that God grants her mother the highest place in Paradise.



Maryam, her father and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar were released from Adiala Jail on a 12-hour parole on Tuesday night to attend Begum Kulsoom's funeral.

The three were escorted by police from Adiala Jail to the Nur Khan Airbase to be flown to Lahore.



Earlier during the day, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had confirmed that the federal government had decided to release the father-daughter duo, who were arrested on July 13, on parole.

Begum Kulsoom, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz, passed away in London on Tuesday after battling cancer.