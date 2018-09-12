CJP Saqib Nisar decides to employ transgender persons in SC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday decided to employ two transgender persons in the Supreme Court.



A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by the chief justice, was hearing a case pertaining to the rights of transgender persons today.

As the hearing went under way, Justice Nisar said notices will be issued to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government regarding the basic rights of transgender persons.

"Our topmost priority is to ensure that transgender persons get their rights," Justice Nisar noted. He further observed that transgender persons our mocked in our society.

Furthermore, the top judge stressed that the court wants to include the transgender persons in the national database."The court wants to provide protection to transgender persons and solve their problems," he said.

Justice Nisar then inquired if the national identity cards of all petitioners had been issued. To this, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman said the process was under way.

Noting that concrete actions should be taken to facilitate transgender persons on priority, the top judge remarked that the community was faced with life threats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "Transgender persons are mocked and insulted in KP; they have been murdered. These incidents only bring bad name [to the country]," Justice Nisar said.

Furthermore, the court took notice of websites unverified information regarding the murder of transgenders.

The secretary commission apprised the court that an NGO, Blue Veins, was disseminating incorrect information regarding the number of transgenders murdered in the country. "The misleading information on this website is damaging the country's image," the secretary commission noted.

The bench then sought suggestions for providing rights to transgenders within two weks. A notice was issued to the owner of Blue Veins website.

The hearing was then adjourned till September 26.