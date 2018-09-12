Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nine labourers killed in Kohat coal mine explosion

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Sep 12, 2018

KOHAT: Nine labourers were killed on Wednesday in an explosion in a coal mine in Akhorwal area, according to sources in the political administration. 

According to sources, gas produced from the coals filled the mine leading to an explosion which resulted in the collapse of a part of the mine.

Eleven labourers were trapped thousands of feet underground when the mine caved in, sources added.

However, rescuers have recovered the bodies of nine of the trapped labourers while efforts are under way to rescue the remaining two miners trapped inside the coal mine. 

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Kohat Khalid Illyas, the incident occurred at 8am.

He added, no is trapped under rubble.

Moreover, the deputy commissioner said, the three injured labourers who were rescued have been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Six labourers suffocate to death in Fata coal mine

Gas produced by coal caused the incident in area situated on border of FR Kohat, FR Peshawar

Earlier this year, six labourers suffocated to death when a coal mine in Kala Khel area, situated on the border of FR Kohat and FR Peshawar overfilled with gas.

According to sources, the gas produced from the coals filled mine the with gas where the labourers were working.

Due to not being equipped with any safety device, the labourers had died.

