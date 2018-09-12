Punjab Cabinet inducts 12 more ministers

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar administered the oath to new members of the cabinet in a ceremony held in Lahore on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

LAHORE: The oathtaking ceremony for twelve new ministers inducted to the Punjab Cabinet took place in Lahore on Wednesday.

The oath was administered by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar.



The newly inducted ministers include Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, Meher Muhammad Aslam Bharwana, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, and Muhammad Ajmal.

Muhammad Akhlaq, Ashifa Riaz, Shoukat Ali Laleka, Zawar Hussain Warraich, and Ijaz Masih were also among the ministers who took oath today.



Among the provincial ministers who took oath today are Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, and Jahanzeb Kachhi.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had earlier approved ten new ministers for the provincial cabinet.

The cabinet will also include four advisers and five special assistants.

After induction of the 12 new ministers in the Punjab cabinet, the total number of ministers in the province has gone up to 35.



A 23-member Punjab cabinet was sworn-in on August 27.

