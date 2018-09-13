Sheikh Rasheed vows to conduct raids in disguise for checking Railways' progress

RAWALPINDI: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday vowed to improve railways even if it demands him to conduct raids in disguise.

“I promise I will keep a check on railways even if I have to disguise and conduct raids,” the railways minister said while speaking to journalists at the Rawalpindi Railway Station.



Rasheed said that that he will improve railways and reduce debt by December 30.



Rasheed said, “the task given to me by Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding railways will be completed.”

“I promise I will keep a check on railways even if I have to disguise and conduct raids,” the railways minister said.

About the facilities that will be provided on the trains, Rasheed said, "Wi-Fi will be provided as well as functional fans and lights."

“Right now, we will focus on making the best use of the money we have,” he said while adding that they will try to reduce ticket prices rather than increasing them.

Most of the trains are old and we need to upgrade them, he further said.

Further, the railways minister claimed, “We will erase the Rs42 million deficit that railways is in and will make gauges from Quetta to Taftan by December 30.”

He added, "I have zero tolerance for corruption."

Moreover, the railways minister is expected to meet PM Imran for a high-level meeting today.

Last week, he had announced that a new tax worth Rs1-10, varying according to different ticket prices, would be added to the price of train tickets as the Ministry of Railways' contribution towards the dam fund.