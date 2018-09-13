JIT probing money laundering case sets up office in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: A joint investigation team (JIT) formed by the Supreme Court to probe into an ongoing money laundering case has set up its secretariat in Karachi, sources said on Thursday.



Sources said that JIT members agreed on setting up the secretariat in Karachi instead of Islamabad.

“Following their decision, the secretariat was established in Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) new building in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the metropolis,” sources added.

Earlier, the apex court directed the JIT to set up its secretariat at a place convenient to it.

FIA Additional Director General Ahsan Sadiq is heading the JIT which is probing the alleged money laundering of Rs35 billion via fake bank accounts.

On September 6, the Supreme Court announced the names of six members of the JIT.

The members of the JIT include:

1. Ahsan Sadiq, Additional Director General (Economic Crime Wing), FIA Headquarters, Islamabad.

2. Imran Latif Minhas, Commissioner-IR (Corporate Zone), Regional Tax Office, Islamabad.

3. Majid Hussain, Joint Director BID-I, State Bank of Pakistan, Islamabad.

4. Noman Aslam, Director, National Accountability Bureau, Islamabad.

5. Mohammad Afzal, Director, Specialised Companies Division, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad.

6. Brigadier Shahid Parvez of Inter-Services Intelligence.

The Supreme Court earlier also said that the investigation team will have all powers relating to inquiries and investigations including those available in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1908; National Accountability Ordinance, Human Rights Case No.39216-G of 2018 9 1999; Federal Investigation Agency Act, 1974 and the Anti-Corruption Laws, etc.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe.

The former president’s other close aide and Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani, were also arrested by the FIA last month.