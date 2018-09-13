Zardari, Bilawal to meet to Nawaz to extend condolences: sources

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is expected to meet PMl-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. Photo: File 1

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari will meet ex-premier Nawaz Sharif to extend condolences on Begum Kulsoom's demise, sources informed Geo News.

According to sources, the top leadership of the PPP met a day earlier and discussed attending Begum Kulsoom’s funeral.

It was decided that former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar and Qamar Zaman Kaira will attend the former first lady’s funeral, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Zardari and Bilawal will meet Nawaz after Begum Kulsoom's burial.

Begum Kulsoom passed away on September 11 in the Harley Street Clinic in London, where she was being treated for lymphoma.

Following her death, Nawaz, Maryam, and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar Awan were released from Adiala Jail on parole till Sunday.

Begum Kulsoom's body will be flown to Lahore tonight, with the funeral prayers being offered on Friday at Sharif Medical City in Jati Umra at 5pm.