France's Macron phones PM Imran, discusses regional situation

ISLAMABAD: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and congratulated him on assuming the country's top office.



Congratulating the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader on emerging victor in the July 25 polls, Macron emphasised on the need to build and strengthen bilateral cooperation and linkages between Paris and Islamabad.



During the phone call, the French president also spoke of assistance in the fields of energy, water resources, and trade.

He also expressed his desire to work together with PM Imran on matters of mutual interest.

On the other hand, the premier expressed his gratitude towards Macron and agreed that promoting two-way, broad-term relations between the two countries was crucial.

PM Imran also briefed the French head-of-state on issues pertaining to the regional situation, as well as on the importance of maintaining peace in Afghanistan and improving relations between India and Pakistan.

In addition, while commending Pakistan's efforts in the war against terrorism, Macron noted that Islamabad had sustained heavy losses in this regard.

The French leader also offered condolences to Pakistan over the acts of terrorism that rocked the country in July 2018.