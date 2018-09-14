Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 14 2018
By
Noor Zaman Achakzai

Three Levies personnel martyred in Pishin blast

By
Noor Zaman Achakzai

Friday Sep 14, 2018

PISHIN: At least two levies personnel were martyred in a blast on the northern by-pass in the Pishin district of Balochistan, police said on Friday.

Three Levies personnel were injured in the blast which targeted the vehicle of an assistant commissioner. The injured personnel have been taken to Quetta for treatment.

According to police, the remote-controlled bomb was planted on a motorcycle and the assistant commissioner was not present in the vehicle. 

An investigation into the incident has been launched. 


