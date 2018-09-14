President Alvi emphasises on water conservation in video message

ISLAMABAD: Newly-elected President of Pakistan Arif Alvi in a video message on Friday emphasised on conservation of water and urged citizens to utilise water adequately.



The president said that Pakistan is a water-stressed country, adding that some of the factors behind the shortage of water can be global warming and misuse of the resource.

Alvi said that by 2025 Pakistan is likely to face acute shortage of water and measures should be taken to alleviate the population in this regard.

The president said that Chief of Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Prime Minister Imran Khan have initiated the dam fund, urging overseas Pakistanis to especially pay heed to the project.

He said that the government will make sure that agriculture farming does not waste water and instead of methods such as flood irrigation, drip or spray irrigation methods are employed.

The president said that lining of water canals and water ways should be taken care of. He further said that the people in urban areas need to be extra diligent and try to conserve water, and not waste it.

“The government will play its part, championing the cause, but as citizens you people should make it your civic responsibility too,” he said.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to overseas Pakistanis to contribute to the dam fund.

"I urge overseas Pakistanis to contribute to this fund. If every overseas Pakistani contributes to this we will be able to construct the dams and our reserves will also improve,” the premier said while urging Pakistanis in Europe and the US to contribute at least $1000.

Further, on Monday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Justice Nisar and handed over a Rs1 billion cheque for the dam fund.