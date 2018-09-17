Murad Ali Shah told PM Khan of reservations over senior officers' transfer: sources

KARACHI: Sindh's Chief Minister expressed some of his reservations to Prime Minister Imran Khan during the latter's visit to the country's economic hub, Geo News learnt, as per sources that claimed this was the inside story.



According to sources, Syed Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, conveyed to Khan that the decision to transfer senior government officials should have been made after taking him into confidence.



The inside story, the sources claimed, of Shah's talks with the premier also included the former's dismay over a cut in Sindh's financial resources. The chief minister stated that slashing funds to the southern province would only add more damage to the existing financial woes.



Shah also informed Khan that the only solution to Karachi's water problem was desalination plants and appealed to the federal government, led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in this regard.

The CM apprised the premier of the prevalent power and gas shortages in Sindh.

Karachi’s law and order top priority: PM

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Khan, during his first visit to Sindh's capital as the prime minister, said keeping Karachi's law and order situation stable was the top priority of the PTI-led government.

In Khan's meeting at the State Guest House, attendees apart from Shah comprised Corps Commander for Karachi Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz, Governor of Sindh Imran Ismael, as well as the province's chief secretary.

The city's law and order situation had improved significantly primarily due to the security agencies' sacrifices, the premier noted, adding that economic progress of the country was not possible without peace and stability in Pakistan's financial hub.