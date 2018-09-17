COAS, PLA chief discuss bilateral security cooperation in Beijing

The two commanders discuss regional security environment, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and bilateral security cooperation at the meeting in Beijing. — ISPR

BEIJING: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited Headquarters of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) where he met PLA Chief General Han Weiguo, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in statement.



Upon arrival at the headquarters, General Bajwa was presented a guard of honour. During the meeting, the two commanders discussed regional security environment, security of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and bilateral security cooperation.

On the occasion, the PLA chief appreciated and acknowledged high professional standing of Pakistan Army displayed in combating terrorism, the statement read.

Upon arrival at PLA Headquarters, General Qamar Javed Bajwa was presented a guard of honour. — ISPR

General Weiguo also appreciated high degree of security being provided to CPEC by Pakistan Army. He expressed his keen desire to benefit from Pakistan Army’s combat experience and also expand bilateral cooperation.

The COAS thanked his counterpart for hosting him saying that both the armies had a history of cooperation and there were vast avenues for further enhancing the same.

The army chief is scheduled to meet Vice Chairman Central Military Commission (CMC) General Zhang Youxia on Tuesday.