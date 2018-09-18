Zulfi Bukhari appointed as special assistant to PM on overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Zulfi Bukhari was appointed as a special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Tuesday, according to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's official Twitter account.



The London-based businessman is a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



According to sources, the prime minister has instructed Bukhari to prepare a detailed report on overseas Pakistanis.



Furthermore, Bukhari will also monitor matters pertaining to contribution of overseas Pakistani to the dam fund, sources further said.

Earlier this year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) began a probe into offshore companies held by Bukhari. The anti-graft body is investigating the use of his offshore companies to buy dozens of expensive commercial properties in London.

Bukhari’s name was also added to the Exit Control List (ECL) in August as part of the probe.