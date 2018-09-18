PM Imran to watch Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan will watch the Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash in Dubai on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said.



According to sources, the former cricketer who led the Pakistan team to the 1992 World Cup victory, will be in the stands to watch the game.

Earlier today, PM Imran left for his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The match between the sub-continent rivals will be the first since Pakistan thumped India by 180 runs in the final of the Champions Trophy at The Oval in June last year.

The two teams are facing each other for the first time in the United Arab Emirates since 2006, the last of their regular matches which were also held in Sharjah between 1984-2000.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Indian captain Rohit Sharma played down the hype surrounding the much-awaited clash, insisting that the Asia Cup is much more than a contest between the arch-rivals.

"We will not take that Champions Trophy win in our minds," said Sarfraz.

"That was a different atmosphere (in London) and conditions. It was a year ago so that's history so we will enter the ground with a new strategy and passion," he added.

Indian skipper Sharma said his team will be looking beyond Pakistan.

"It's always exciting to play Pakistan, but it's not about one team as well. There are other teams also eyeing the title," Sharma added.

Pakistan and India will lock horns on September 19 (Wednesday).