pakistan
Friday Sep 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Deadline to file tax returns to be extended by a month

Friday Sep 21, 2018

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue has decided to extend the deadline to submit income tax returns, sources in the Ministry of Finance informed Geo News on Friday. 

The deadline will be moved from September 30 to October 30 on the request of the business community, sources said.   

The last date to file tax returns will be extended in phases. 

Further, sources said less than ten per cent registered taxpayers have filed income returns. However, more tax returns are expected to be filed this year.

