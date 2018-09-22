Pakistan, India face off with Asia Cup final on the line

DUBAI: Pakistan will face India in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup tomorrow (September 22). The match will start at 4:30pm PST with the winner qualifying for the final of the tournament.



Despite the first match between the South Asian neighbours being a one-sided affair, former cricketers say no team is the outright favourite.

“Pakistan is wounded and India can fall victim to complacency,” said Ramiz Raja on which team would come out on top.

Sohail Tavir who has represented Pakistan in all formats of the game said the men in green stood a chance if they score 260 or more. “It’s 50-50 despite the fact that Pakistan have not played well lately. But we still have the capability and ability.”

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly said the outcome of the match would be favourable to the team which scored over 100 with the loss of one wicket at the end of 25 overs. “I think 250-260 can be a match-winning total on this pitch. It will be difficult for either team to take ten wickets and what good disciplined bowling will be required.”

Pakistan´s captain Sarfraz Ahmed (L) leaves the field followed by India´s Dinesh Karthik (R) and Ambati Rayudu (C) at the end of the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 19, 2018 - AFP

The first highly-anticipated match between the two neighbouring countries took place on Wednesday (September 19) with India crushing Pakistan by eight wickets.

Batting first, Pakistan collapsed with the entire team back in the pavilion after scoring just 162 in 43.1 overs. India attack was led by pacer Bhuneshwar Kumar 93-15) and part-time off-spinner Kedar Jadhav (3-23). India’s batting made quick work of the Pakistan bowlers, with skipper Rohit Sharma blasting a 39-ball 52 with fellow opener chipping in with his 54-ball 46 as the team won in 29 overs.

Following the first match between the two sub-continent rivals, India went on to defeat Bangladesh by seven wickets while Pakistan pulled off a sensational last over three-wicket win against Afghanistan in the Super Four stage.

Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh in the other Super Four match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.