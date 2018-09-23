Funeral prayers of martyred soldiers held in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayers of seven security personnel martyred in an operation in North Waziristan were in Rawalpindi on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, attended the prayers after which bodies were sent to respective native towns for burial with full military honour, the army's media wing said.

Those who embraced martyrdom included Captain Junaid, Havaldar Amir, Havaldar Atif, Havaldar Nasir, Havaldar Abdul Razzaq, Sepoy Sammi and Sepoy Anwar.

Nine terrorists were killed in the intense exchange of fire during the intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan's Gharlamai and Spera Kunar Algad areas on Saturday.

A group of terrorists was reported to have infiltrated from across and been hiding in a compound. The bodies of the terrorists were held during the operation.



The area was later cleared and the identification of the killed terrorists was under way, the military's media wing had said.









